Karole Lloyd Acquires 1,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,948. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 559,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

