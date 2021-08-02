Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $285,425.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 109,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,499. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.31.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

