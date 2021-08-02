Katalyo Price Tops $0.12 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $4,891.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00101806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00139167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.99 or 1.00490186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00850719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

