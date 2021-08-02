Kava.io (KAVA) Hits One Day Volume of $458.83 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $462.24 million and approximately $458.83 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $6.59 or 0.00016830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00256799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.79 or 0.02577427 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 140,376,739 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.