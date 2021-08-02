Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of KZIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,138. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.
