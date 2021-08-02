Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KZIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,138. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.