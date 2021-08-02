KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

