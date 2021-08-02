Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 988,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 759.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 107,765 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.07. 4,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

