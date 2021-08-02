Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 3,964 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $22,872.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $23,308.32.

KLXE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. 175,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,306. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $187,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.