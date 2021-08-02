Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 3,964 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $23,308.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $22,872.28.

KLXE stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $5.58. 175,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,306. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.37.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,682,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

