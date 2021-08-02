Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $4.89 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00012442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $412,366.04 and $280,937.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

