KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $93.38 million and $2.01 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.28 or 0.00403457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.11 or 0.00815881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,218 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

