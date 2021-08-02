Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $899.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 899 ($11.75) and last traded at GBX 891.50 ($11.65), with a volume of 2542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 881 ($11.51).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £644.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 820.24.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

