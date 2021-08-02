Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 317.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.36 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

