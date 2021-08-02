Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kemper traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.54. 3,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kemper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

