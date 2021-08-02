Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kemper traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.54. 3,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.
Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
