Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $36.17. 1,062,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

