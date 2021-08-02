Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.
NYSE KMT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $36.17. 1,062,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
About Kennametal
Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.
