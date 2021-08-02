Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kennametal updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

