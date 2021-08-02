Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.22

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 22459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $134,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 28.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

