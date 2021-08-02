Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.48 ($13.50).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching €10.03 ($11.80). The company had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.