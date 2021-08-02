Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.89 ($75.17).

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €56.18 ($66.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,241,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

