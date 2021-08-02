Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.22

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 4714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3265 per share. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

