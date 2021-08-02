Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) PT Raised to £135 at Barclays

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 125.09 ($1.63). The company had a trading volume of 135,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.75. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 98.65 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £221.19 million and a P/E ratio of 40.03.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

