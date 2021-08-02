Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) PT Raised to £135 at Barclays

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 125.09 ($1.63). The company had a trading volume of 135,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.75. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 98.65 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £221.19 million and a P/E ratio of 40.03.
About Kerry Group
