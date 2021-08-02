Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.65. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $153.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

