Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

