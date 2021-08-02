Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 28,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. 494,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,186. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

