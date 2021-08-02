Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,768,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

