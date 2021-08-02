KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $55.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $55.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $13.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.21 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.