KeyCorp Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $176.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $159.27 on Monday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.