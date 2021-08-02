KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $296.15 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.89.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

