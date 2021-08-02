KeyCorp Comments on Avery Dennison Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $210.68 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

