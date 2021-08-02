KeyCorp Comments on PTC Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.73. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

