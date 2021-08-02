KeyCorp Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $439.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $448.00 to $439.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $397.43 on Monday. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Teleflex by 3,706.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teleflex by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

