KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Masco by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 282,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97,219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Masco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

