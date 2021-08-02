KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Colfax by 68.8% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 234,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Colfax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Colfax by 10.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

