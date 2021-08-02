KeyCorp Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $330.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $291.03 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $213.63 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.