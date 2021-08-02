KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $25.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

KEY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,423. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

