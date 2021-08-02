KeyCorp Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $869.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $771.00 to $869.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $744.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $554.26 and a 12-month high of $749.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $707.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.