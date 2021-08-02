KeyCorp Raises Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $145.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $131.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.