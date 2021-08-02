KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

WAB stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.76. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

