KeyCorp Weighs in on Avantor, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

