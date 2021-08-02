KeyCorp Weighs in on Federal Signal Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.61 on Monday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

