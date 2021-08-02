KeyCorp Weighs in on LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,213,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $9,063,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,274 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

