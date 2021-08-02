KeyCorp Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26. Mattel has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

