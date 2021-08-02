KeyCorp Weighs in on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

