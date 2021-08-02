KeyCorp Weighs in on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.39 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $132.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after acquiring an additional 659,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

