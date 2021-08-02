keyTango (TANGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $313,975.57 and approximately $1.29 million worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

About keyTango

TANGO is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,835,833 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

