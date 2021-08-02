KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGHPF stock remained flat at $$49.55 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

