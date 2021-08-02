KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
KGHPF stock remained flat at $$49.55 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66.
About KGHM Polska Miedz
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.