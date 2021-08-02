KickToken [new] (KICK) Reaches Market Cap of $16.14 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and $2.09 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00807700 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00091647 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,209,476 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

