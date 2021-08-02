Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Announces $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,094. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

