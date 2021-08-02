Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,553. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

