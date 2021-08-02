Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $8.07 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

